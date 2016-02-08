Toggle navigation
Mix 104.7 - The Brazos Valley's Better Mix!
Mix 104.7 - The Brazos Valley's Better Mix!
On-Air
Valentine M-F 5a-9a
Ashlee M-F 9a-2p
Toby Knapp M-F 2p-7p
Kristy Knight M-F 7p-Mid
The Rendezvous 10p-Mid
Chris Davis M-F Mid-5a
Features
Info
Mix Happenings
KBTX News
General Contest Rules
$1000 Cash Contest Rules Q4
Pics & Vids
Photos
Listen on iHeartRadio!
Contests
Win 2 Middlelands 3-Day Passes! May 5-4, 2017!
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Famous Inventions By African Americans
Working Women's Wednesday!
15 Bands With Siblings
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
PHOTO: How does THIS make you feel? #ThinkAboutIt
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Super Bowl Weekend: Taylor Swift Plays Houston
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
x
See Full Playlist
Mix 104.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Mix 104.7 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.