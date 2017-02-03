Mix 104.7 - The Brazos Valley's Better Mix!
Mix 104.7 - The Brazos Valley's Better Mix!

On-Air Now

THE FULL DUET: Ariana Grande and John Legend from 'Beauty and the Beast'

Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)

WUT: Man walks DUCK which has SHOES ON with DOG IN POCKET!

Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment

twenty one pilots: Heavydirtysoul [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

#ALTERNATIVEFACTS: CNN confuses FAITH HILL & FAITH EVANS!

Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism

Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...

Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge

Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...

Orlando Mass Shooter's Wife More Involved in Attack Than She Claimed, Federal...

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel